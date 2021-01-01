From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 47284/4 Geringer 4 Light 30" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Charcoal / Beechwood / Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Elk Lighting 47284/4 Geringer 4 Light 30" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 30"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 7 lbsCord Length: 8"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Charcoal / Beechwood / Burnished Brass