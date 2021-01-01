Masterpiece Artist Canvas 47223 3D Pro 3-1/2" Deep, 13" x 21", Cotton 10.3oz - 3X - Carmel Portrait Smooth

This 13 x 21" is part of our Fibonacci series - closely related to the Golden Mean proportion! Canvas Depth: 3-1/2", Canvas relief: 1/2" (Space between canvas and Bar). Carmel Portrait Smooth is our 7 oz. raw, 10.3 oz. finished, cotton canvas, sized and double primed with archival quality acrylic gesso producing an ideal ground for oils, acrylics, and alkyds. Carmel undergoes an extra process making the texture super smooth, ideal for portrait and detail work. Solid Pine or Fir Stretcher Bars from the sustainable forests of the Pacific Northwest. No finger joints are allowed, which tend to fail under pressure and over time.