From gatco
Gatco 4719MXFS Bleu 32-1/2" H x 27-1/2" W Rectangular Beveled Metal Framed Mirror Matte Black Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror
Gatco 4719MXFS Bleu 32-1/2" H x 27-1/2" W Rectangular Beveled Metal Framed Mirror Gatco 4719MXFS Features :Covered under Gatco's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with other products from Gatco's Bleu CollectionRectangular mirror shape designed to be hung in portrait orientationMetal frame material provides durability and a clean aestheticBeveled edge gives subtle detailingAll hardware required for installation is includedGatco 4719MXFS Specifications: :Height: 32-1/2"Width: 27-1/2"Depth (Projection): 3" Bathroom Mirror Matte Black