Hudson Valley Lighting 4712 Croton Single Light 12" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 4712 Croton Single Light 12" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with an alabaster shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being converted to a wall sconceCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch ETL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 3-1/4"Width: 12-1/4"Extension: 3-1/4"Product Weight: 12 lbsCanopy Width: 10-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 15 wattsLumens: 975Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Polished Nickel