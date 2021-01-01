From umbra
Umbra 470520 Prisma Six Piece Steel Wall Decor Set by Joel Yatscoff Copper Home Decor Wall Decor Sculptures
Umbra 470520 Prisma Six Piece Steel Wall Decor Set by Joel Yatscoff Features:Comes in a set of six pieces in three distinct shapesConstructed from steel wire for a trendy splash of personality in any roomComes with mounting hardware for stress-free installationVersatile enough to be displayed on the wall, ceiling, or tabletopDesigned by Joel YatscoffPart of the Prisma collection of productsComes with a 5 year limited warrantySet Includes:Two (2) Geometric Pieces - 9"H x 10"W x 8 3/4"DTwo (2) Geometric Pieces - 12 1/4"H x 6 1/4"W x 5 1/2"DTwo (2) Geometric Pieces - 7 1/4"H x 7"W x 6 1/4"D Sculptures Copper