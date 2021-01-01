Symmons 4702-1.5-TRM Allura Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Chrome Showers Tub and Shower Pressure Balanced

Symmons 4702-1.5-TRM Allura Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Focused on timeless beauty and classic charm, the Symmons Allura Collection offers sophisticated detailing with bold features. The solid construction and style give it a distinctive presence in any traditional bathroom.Symmons 4702-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass, plastic, stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Allura line seamlesslyMulti function shower headPressure balancing valve cartridgeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7" H x 7" WShower Head Specifications:Number of Functions: 3Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 3-3/4"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 4"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Chrome