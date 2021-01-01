1.75" X 30" X 47" Blue Traditional Dressing Mirror With Decorative Metal Frame

Class, elegance and style are all embedded in this traditional dressing mirror with decorative metal frame. The featured metal frame is complement with numerous mini blue pearl decorations to perfectly fit into your home decor whether in the dressing room, bathroom, living room or dining room. Our dressing mirror comes in a chic and classic design meant to add enduring beauty and sophistication to your space. Its metal frame is sturdily built to give long-lasting support to the classy overall structure. The mini blue pearl decorations of this piece makes it the eye-catching package that is irresistible to watch. - Traditional collection - Metal frame - Artistic shape - With numerous mini blue pearl decorations