47 Inch Computer Desk With Bookshelf And Fabric Storage Bag, H-Shaped Writing Table For Home Office, Modern Simple Style Workstation With Metal Frame,

This Industrial computer desk with 4-tier shelves that can use together or separately, it can place computer cases, books or decorations. Great for apartments or houses in need of a space-saving desk, this computer desk designed for multiple purposes, well fitted in the office for work, playroom for board games, living room for family use, and more, etc. The easy-to-follow and well-illustrated instructions are also available to make the assembly easy and interesting. Color (Top/Frame): Black/White