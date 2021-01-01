Trademark Fine Art 47 in. x 35 in. "Vivaces" by Sylvie Demers Printed Canvas Wall Art, Multi

Sylvie Demers has always been mesmerized by color. Living in the Greater Montreal area of Canada, she has illustrated multiple book covers for Presses de l'Universite du Quebec. She joined the COLOURlovers.com in 2011 and has been designing pattern templates that are youthful and fresh ever since. Watercolor and acrylic paintes help Sylvie express her optimist and inner spontaneity. She enjoys learning new techniques and exploring her creativity.