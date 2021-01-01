Bungalow Rose 47 In. Wide Weathered Whitewash Finish Reclaimed Wood Peking Ming Arch Console Table Small

Add a vintage vibe to any living spaces with Bungalow Rose Peking Ming Arch Console Table. It was used as a wine table in North West area of China in the early 20 century, the original size is very deep and stained with dark red or black lacquer, Lily's Antiques restoration specialist open and clean all the mortise and tenon joint, shrink the central panel, keep the original frame, front panel, and leg, put everything back together as the original structure is, then bleach, sanding, wax and remove the original dark lacquer, keep the patina and character, transfer this dark broken antique wine table to a delicate weathered natural wood console table that brings the historical and modern taste to your living spaces