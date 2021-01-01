EPOWP 47 in. Acrylic Single Slipper Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in White

With everything that EPOWP does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. EPOWP sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve. Design cues from traditional craftsman furniture, the EPOWP line of baths reveals beveled edges and curved bases for a clean, sophisticated style. This bath offers a low step-over height while allowing for deep, comfortable soaking. Color: White.