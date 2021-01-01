From z-lite
Z-Lite 469RMP Cronise 8" Wide Crystal Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 469RMP Cronise 8" Wide Crystal Pendant Lustrous crystal layering give the Cronise collection its unique style. Round and square frames finished in Chrome encase the beautiful crystal, produce a sparkling light. Elongated and eye capturing, this one-light mini pendant features brilliant metallic details. A shiny chrome finish highlights a smooth silhouette, given depth by modern geometric cut outs. Features Steel construction Clear crystal accents Dimmable Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 3", (1) 6", and (5) 12" downrods included UL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 8" Max Overall Height: 79-3/4" Width: 7-1/2" Depth: 7-1/2" Canopy Size: 5-1/2" Diameter Product Weight: 5 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Wattage: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Dimmable: Yes Chrome