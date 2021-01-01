From livex lighting

Livex Lighting 46925 Venlo 5 Light 26" Wide Drum Chandelier with White Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Description

Livex Lighting 46925 Venlo 5 Light 26" Wide Drum Chandelier with White Shade Features Constructed of steel Sloped ceiling compatible (5) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Includes (1) 6", (1) 12" and (1) 18" downrods Rated for damp locations Meets California Title 24 energy standards Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 43-1/2" Minimum Height: 13-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 105" Width: 26" Depth: 26" Product Weight: 10 lbs Wire Length: 72" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 5 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel

