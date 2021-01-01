From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 46773 Soho 6 Light 13" Wide Abstract Sputnik Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 46773 Soho 6 Light 13" Wide Abstract Sputnik Chandelier An iconic mini chandelier, the Soho features an organic, asymmetrical design in a satin brass finish. Ideal for kitchens or dining room settings, these space-aged inspired pieces are so versatile they can be incorporated into a variety of interiors.FeaturesConstructed of steelSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12" and (1) 18" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 44-1/2"Minimum Height: 14-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 130"Width: 12-1/2"Depth: 12-1/2"Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel