From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 46753 Ardmore 3 Light 13" Wide Multi Light Pendant Shiny White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 46753 Ardmore 3 Light 13" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a hand welded steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 85"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 10 lbsWire Length: 96"Shade Height: 13-1/2"Shade Width: 3-1/8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 13"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Shiny White