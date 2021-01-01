Hinkley Lighting 4669-CL 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Seedy Glass Shade from the Bolla Collection Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Hinkley Lighting 4669-CL 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Seedy Glass Shade from the Bolla Collection Three Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Seedy Glass Shade from the Bolla CollectionThe graceful lines of Bollas sweeping double arms create a soft elegance, while heavy cast spheres perched at the tips add to its innovative style. The strong proportions of the arms contrast with the subtle bell shaped glass, combining both traditional and modern details.Features:Includes a seedy clear glass, bowl shaped shadeFixture made of metalETL listed for use in dry locationsManufacturer Warranty: 15 Year, Lifetime Limited MechanicalDimensions:Height: 16" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 23.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Shade Height: 5.1875"Shade Width: 18.8125"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compliances:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Semi-Flush Olde Bronze