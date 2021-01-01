From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 46673/1 Wexford Single Light 18" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Matte Black / Brushed Brass Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head
Elk Lighting 46673/1 Wexford Single Light 18" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable brass and steel constructionIncludes a glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Matte Black / Brushed Brass