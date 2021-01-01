Gertmenian 46663 Indoor Outdoor Rug Kona Coast by Reyn Spooner Hawaiian Porch Deck Patio Tropical Area Carpet, 5x7 Standard, Hawaii Abstract Tile Red

KONA COAST COLLECTION -- gertmenian, a premier rug brand with millions of happy customers since 1896, is launching the special collab edition Reyn Spooner's Kona Coast tropical outdoor rug collection HAWAIIAN TROPICAL THEME INDOOR OUTDOOR -- bald and exotic true Hawaiian style rugs made for porch, backyard, deck, sunroom, anywhere outdoor or it's suitable for kitchen, living room basically all indoor setting as well EZ CARE -- simply wash off with a garden hose; dark color tone makes this indoor outdoor carpet collection extremely dust & stain resistant RUG SPECS -- 63" x 89" (5.25 feet by 7.5 feet); 100% Polypropylene; UV STABILIZATION -- resistant to UV rays & stains PILE HEIGHT -- 0.25 inch; premium outdoor patio carpet imported from Belgium