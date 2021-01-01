From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 46523/1 Modley Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Pastel Blue / Brushed Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 46523/1 Modley Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel constructionIncludes a metal shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6' and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Minimum Height: 15"Maximum Hanging Height: 57"Width: 7"Product Weight: 2 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 7"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Pastel Blue / Brushed Brass