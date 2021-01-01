Kalco 4643 Additional Finish and Shade Options for Rodeo Dr. 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Black / Ecru 1209 Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity

Kalco 4643 Additional Finish and Shade Options for Rodeo Dr. 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Three Light Bathroom Fixture from the Rodeo Dr. CollectionThe Rodeo Drive collection was inspired by the history of the famous Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. At one time a Mexican Ranch, it is now where the highest of high-end shopping thrives. The simple shapes, available in three of Kalco’s exclusive finishes, are brought to life by our natural, hand-crafted shades. With leather straps as accents and suspensions, these pieces are rustically modern.Features:Secure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL / cUL Listed for Damp LocationsRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbs (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 11"Width: 26" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 10.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 8.75" (height from center of outlet)Backplate Depth: 0.75"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 8"Wire Length: 6"Product Weight: 9 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Black / Ecru 1209