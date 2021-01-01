From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 46422 Modesto 14" Tall Wall Sconce Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 46422 Modesto 14" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steel(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 12"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 0 lbsBackplate Height: 5-1/8"Backplate Width: 5-1/8"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bronze