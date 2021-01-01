From char-broil
Char-Broil 463675517 33000 BTU 46 Inch Wide Liquid Propane Free Standing Grill with Electronic Ignition and Natural Gas Capability Stainless Steel
Char-Broil 463675517 33000 BTU 46 Inch Wide Liquid Propane Free Standing Grill with Electronic Ignition and Natural Gas Capability Features:20000 BTU main burner output will make quick work of your outdoor cookingFixed side shelves for easier placement and removal of food485 square inches of total cooking areaElectronic ignition for easy lightingThermometer in hood to monitor grill temperatureOn casters to allow easy rolling1 year manufacturer warranty with 10 year parts warranty on burnersProduct Technologies:Natural Gas Capability: Never deal with propane tanks again! With a conversion kit available from Char-Broil (sold separately), you can attach the grill directly to your home's natural gas line.Specifications:Width: 45-13/16"Height: 46-3/16"Depth: 27-1/2"BTU Output: 20000Total BTUs: 33000Total Cooking Area: 485 sq. In.Number Of Burners: 2Control Type: Turn KnobBurner Style: Stainless Steel Free Standing BBQ Grills Stainless Steel