From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 46291/2 Hooper 2 Light 8" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Polished Stainless Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 46291/2 Hooper 2 Light 8" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a frosted glass and patterned metal shadeRequires (2) candelabra (E12) bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsRated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 8"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsBackplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Polished Stainless