From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 46248 Geometric 14" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Livex Lighting 46248 Geometric 14" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features Constructed from steel Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locations Meets California Title 24 energy standards Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 9-1/2" Width: 13-1/2" Depth: 13-1/2" Product Weight: 5 lbs Canopy Height: 1" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Black