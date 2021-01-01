From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 46232/24 Delphine 24 Light Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Lighting 46232/24 Delphine 24 Light Chandelier Features:Pair with other items in the Delphine CollectionDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSecure metal mounting assemblyRequires (24) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb base (Not Included)(1) 6" & (1) 12" downrods includedFully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyDimensions:Height: 36"Width: 36" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 11 lbs50" Overall Height (Including Cord/Chain/Rods/Etc.)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 24Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 1440Voltage: 120v Oil Rubbed Bronze