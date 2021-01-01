Elk Lighting 46211/1 Hammersmith Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Silver Metal Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 46211/1 Hammersmith Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Silver Metal Shade FeaturesMade of metalComes with silver metal shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Cord suspended designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Maximum Height: 84.0"Width: 10.0"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome