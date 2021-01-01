Manhattan 461979 37-Inch To 70-Inch Low-Profile Tilting Flat Panel TV Wall Mount

When viewing locations and TV heights are fixed at optimal positions, the Manhattan Low-Profile TV Wall Mount creates a nearly flush, close-to-the-wall installation that enhances the thin, modern TV silhouette because it extends less than 1 in. from the wall. Constructed of high-quality, powder-coated steel, this ultra-slim tilting TV mount fits flat LCD, LED, or plasma TVs from 37 in. to 70 in. and weighing up to 77 lbs. Intuitive snap-in brackets let you easily put the TV in place for a confident, above-the-floor installation. It's ideal for residential, office, hospitality, classroom, conference room, digital signage, and other commercial applications.