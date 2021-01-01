Generation Lighting 4616191S Aldridge 36" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar

From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 4616191S Aldridge 36" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a synthetic shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Mountable in different orientationsCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 35-15/16"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 5.08 lbsShade Height: 3-1/8"Shade Width: 35-13/16"Shade Depth: 2-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2950Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 33 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Bath Bar Brushed Nickel

