From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 46080/1 Frampton Single Light 11" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Aged Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 46080/1 Frampton Single Light 11" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbDesigned for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 7"Depth: 6"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsBackplate Diameter: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Bronze