Elk Lighting 46014/1 Danica Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 46014/1 Danica Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Cord mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Width: 6.0"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome