Reliabilt Aluminum Single Hung Windows are designed for new construction and are easily installed with an integrated nail fin. Energy efficient Low-E insulated glass helps reflect the sun’s heat away from the inside of your house in the warm summer months while helping to hold the warmth inside your home during the colder winter months. Reliabilt Aluminum Single Hung Windows are manufactured from an extruded Aluminum sash and main frame that is durable and maintenance free and includes an easily removable screen that keeps insects out. Reliabilt Aluminum Single Hung Windows complement any surrounding, never need painting and are backed by a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty. ReliaBilt 46000 Series 35.5-in x 51.5-in x 2.6-in Jamb Aluminum New Construction White Single Hung Window | ASHW3652RB