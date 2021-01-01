Our new patented hammered bronze finish square flame patio heater brings a new dimension to outdoor heating. The stylish unit provides a uniquely visual flame while providing heat in every direction. Our superior burner technology and built in emitter enables this unit to produce more heat than any other flame heater on the market. This attractive piece of functional art will be the focal point of any outdoor setting. This high quality flame heater features a tip over protection system for your safety. Attached wheels provide easy mobility. Fire Sense 46000-BTU Bronze Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater Stainless Steel | 62224