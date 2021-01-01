From z-lite
Z-Lite 460-4V Ashton 4 Light 32" Wide Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shades Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Z-Lite 460-4V Ashton 4 Light 32" Wide Vanity Light with Clear Glass Shades The graceful sweeping arms of the Brushed Nickel, Bronze, Chrome, or Matte Black fixture synchronized with the elegant curves of the Matte Opal shades give the Ashton family a classic yet contemporary presence.Features: Durable steel construction (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs required Clear bowl-style glass shade Dimmable Vintage Edison style bulbs recommended to complete look CUL and cETLu rated for damp locations Dimensions: Height: 8" Width: 32" Product Weight: 7 lbs. Extension: 7-1/4" Electrical Specs: Total Max Wattage: 400 watts Number of Bulbs: 4 Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Vanity Light Bronze