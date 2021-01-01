46 Inch LED Ring Light Lamp with Tripod Stand With5 Color 6 Level Selfie Ringlight amp Removable Mirroramp Phone Holder amp Remote Control for.

High-Quality Materials - 3200-6500k Color temperature its heat dissipation is excellent, Double Selfie light soften the light source and enhance skin tone in portraits photography widely applied to outdoor photo light, filling light indoors, portrait, fashion, advertisement photography. Multifunction - The USB ports can be used with multiple devices, such as connect computer host, laptop, mobile power, and USB charger. You will be able to enjoy LED ring light at any time free in which place. Color Mode - 5 colors lighting mode adjustable color for your choice,6 levels can adjust the brightness very easily, perfect brightness can be achieved without installing extra colorful filters. Lightweight and portable design: Removable Mirror & Upgraded Phone Clip: strong and durable and you can remove it at any time if you dont need it; the phone clip is connected soft tube, phone holder can be adjusted freely. Package Includeds:1 x 4.6inch selfie Ring Light,1x tri