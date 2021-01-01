Simplify 3.46 in. x 12.83 in. White Closet Drawer Organizer

This Adjustable Depth Drawer Organizer from Simplify is sure to keep your belongings organized in the home. This package includes a (set of 2) and is perfect for organizing a wide variety of home items, including cosmetics, jewelry, clothing, and more - anything that can fit inside your drawers. Just place the organizer inside your home drawers and get started. The adjustable drawer dividers can be used in any drawer that is a minimum of 3.5 in. height, and a minimum of 12.8 in. depth. It can expand to a maximum of 21.75 in. depth, and includes non-slip grips on each end to secure your belongings and protect your drawers. Color: White.