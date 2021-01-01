ZLINE 36 in. 400 CFM remote blower wall mount range hood in stainless steel (695-RS-46-400) meets make-up air requirements, while maintaining a powerful yet quiet high-performance motor and modern design. This hoods high-performance 4-speed motor will provide all the power you need to quietly and efficiently ventilate your kitchen while cooking. The blower for this hood is remotely installed to provide powerful venting with significantly reduced noise. Modern features, including built-in lighting and dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for easy clean-up, will make using this hood a simple, enjoyable experience for years to come. ZLINE hoods are ETL listed and have one of the easiest installations in the industry. Includes two(2)-16 in. telescoping chimney pieces for approximately 8-9 ft. ceilings. Chimney short kits and extensions (not included) are available for shorter or taller ceilings. ZLINE stands by all products with its manufacturer parts warranty. ZLINE KITCHEN & BATH 46-in Ducted Stainless Steel Undercabinet Range Hood | 695-RS-46-400