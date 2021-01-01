The ZLINE KPTT-48 is a 48\" wall mount wooden range hood designed to be both elegant and powerful, featuring the industry's only lifetime warranty motor. The hand-finished painted white wood is made from solid pine with a stainless steel inner frame, making it both durable and long-lasting. This durable construction, along with ZLINE's lifetime warranty on the motor, guarantees a range hood that will last for a lifetime. This classic wooden hood contains many modern features, such as: Hand-carved, hand-finished wood; Dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters; Built-in LED lighting; High performance 4-speed motor with speeds up to 400 CFM. All ZLINE range hoods come equipped with everything needed to easily install and use, including a 24 inch chimney with crown molding. This hood will fit most ceilings up to 9.5 feet, though the chimney is designed to be cut to fit lower ceilings. ZLINE is the industry leader in wooden range hoods and stands by the quality and longevity of their wooden range hoods. The KPTT-48 ships next business day when in stock. ZLINE KITCHEN & BATH 46-in Ducted Cottage White Wall-Mounted Range Hood Stainless Steel | KPTT-48