From xergur
46 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
Dual zone wine cooler is a revolutionary design that addresses the hassles of storing diverse wine collections.Featuring a space for large bottles, such as Champagne.The upper zone ranges from 41°F to 54°F,Like Sparkling Wines、Rose Wine. While the lower zone is between 54°F to 68°F,Like Dry/White Wine、Red Wines. Therefore you can preserve your reds and whites,sparkling wine,champagnes...This new model provides the area for larger bottles as well.