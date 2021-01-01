45W Type C AC Charger Fit for Lenovo Thinkpad T14 T14s T15 Gen 2 20W0 20W4 20W1 20W5 20WN T Series Laptop Power Supply Adapter Cord

Compatible with Lenovo Thinkpad T14 T14s T15 Gen 2 20W0 20W4 20W1 20W5 20WN T Series Laptop Output Max - 5V-3A or 9V-3A or 15V-3A or 20V-2.25A 45W (30W compatible) Input Volt Range - 100-240V. Connector Size: type-c usb-c UL Listed Products - the product has successfully met stringent requirements. Don't buy potentially inferior or dangerous chargers that can harm your laptop or worse! Package includes - 1 * power adapter, 1* Power cord Guarantee - Within 30 days of purchase, we offer a no-questions-asked replacement or full refund guarantee, 365 Days Warranty Guaranteed by the Manufacturer