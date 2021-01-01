From kicker
Kicker 45KM604WL 6.5 Inch 2 Way Coaxial Marine Light Up LED Boat Speakers, Pair, 4 Ohm, 150 Max Watts, Blue
Advertisement
BLUE LED LIGHT: Spectacular highs and midrange sounds coupled with the simplest of speaker installations, provide full-range audio specifically for a marine environment PREMIUM MATERIAL: UV treatments on the injection-molded cones, santoprene surrounds, baskets, and grilles help all models maintain top shelf performance in marine environments WEATHER PROOF: Speakers can endure almost any weather conditions with splash-and-spray-resistant sealed motors, cones, and locking terminal covers HEAVY DUTY: Speaker hardware is forged from rustproof stainless-steel for superior strength and durability 150 WATTS MAX; 50 WATTS RECOMMENDED: Meets and exceeds ASTM standards for UV, salt, and fog exposure