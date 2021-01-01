From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 45918 Acra 10 Light 50" Wide Linear Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 45918 Acra 10 Light 50" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a hand welded steel shade(10) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (2) 6", (2) 12", And (2) 18" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 40-1/2"Width: 50"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 22 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 2"Shade Width: 20"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 15"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: T10Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel