Kichler 45910 Winslow 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Kichler 45910 Winslow 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesThe modern Winslow 1-light wall sconce with seeded glass shade pair beautifully with the linear arms, bringing light and dimension to a spaceConstructed from steelIncludes a clear seedy glass shade(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/4"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel