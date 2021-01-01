From kichler

Kichler 45910 Winslow 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kichler 45910 Winslow 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesThe modern Winslow 1-light wall sconce with seeded glass shade pair beautifully with the linear arms, bringing light and dimension to a spaceConstructed from steelIncludes a clear seedy glass shade(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/4"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com