458 Electronic Starter Fun Kit for Arduino Raspberry Pi Basic Electronics Components Starter Kit Power Supply Module Jumper Wire Great range of.

Best Quality Guranteed. 100 PERCENT SATISFACTION GUARANTED Quality certified (RoHS) Products; If you are not satisfied with the product in any circumstances, just let us know and we will support your decision in any way that makes you happy GREAT QUALITY Perfect match for plug-in breadboard; Easy for tinkering Electronic Electrical Scientific Industrial Experimental and FUN projects HELPFUL COMBINATION FOR ARDUINO OR RASPBERRY PI AND STM32 Thoughtful assortment of frequently used electronic supplies kit to match your requirements COMPONENTS TO BRING FUN FOR YOU USB + Power cable; Datasheet; Resistors; LEDs; Transistors; Integrated Circuits; 1 Bread Board 400 Ties-Points; Capacitors; RGB LED; Diods; 40Pin Header; F=M Dupont Wires; Solderless Jumper Wire and so many more COMPLIMENTARY COMPONENTS TO BRING EASE AND JOY OF DIY FOR YOU We never let you down in your projects and electronical explore with our