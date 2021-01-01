From kichler
Kichler 45770 Ashland Bay 5" Wide Single Light Bathroom Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Kichler 45770 Ashland Bay 5" Wide Single Light Bathroom Sconce Features:ETL rated for installation in damp locationsKichler Lighting warrants that its products will be free from defects in material and workmanship for one (1) yearRequires (1) medium (e26) bulbSeedy glass shadeFixture sends illumination in a downward directionUltra secure mounting assemblyDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 6.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Diameter: 5.00"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Bathroom Sconce Polished Nickel