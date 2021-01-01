From kichler
Kichler 45711LED Kayva 2 Light 15" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Kichler 45711LED Kayva 2 Light 15" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes ribbed glass shadesIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 14-1/2"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 6.5 lbsBackplate Height: 5-1/8"Backplate Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 943Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 13 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 40000 Vanity Light Polished Nickel