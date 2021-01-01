Z-Lite 455SF Marquee 4 Light 14" Wide Clear Glass Orb Ceiling Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Z-Lite 455SF Marquee 4 Light 14" Wide Clear Glass Orb Ceiling Light The aptly named Marquee collection presents ultra-stylish and commanding light fixtures that bring radiance to a contemporary or transitional space. Carefully placed clear glass orbs create shades that mount in a subtly tilted direction, enhancing an artistic look with delicacy and charm. Chrome finish steel provides a perfect venue that adds to the versatility and glamorous appeal of this stunning collection. Modern elegance with a hint of transitional flair produces a beautiful result in this four-light ceiling light that's dressed up with delicate glass orbs and a bright chrome finish steel base. Designed with a semi-flushmount build, it offers a perfect source of lighting for a lower ceiling. Features Steel construction Clear glass shades Dimmable CUL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 12-1/2" Width: 14" Depth: 14" Canopy Size: 5" Diameter Product Weight: 4.8 lbs Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable: Yes Semi-Flush Chrome