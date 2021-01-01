Kichler 45498 Crosby 4 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

From kichler
Kichler 45498 Crosby 4 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesStreamlined and simple, This Crosby bath light delivers clean lines for a contemporary styleThe etched shades enhance this minimalistic designConstructed from steelIncludes etched cased frosted glass shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-3/4"Width: 31"Extension: 6-3/4"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Nickel