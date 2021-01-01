From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 45463/9 Crystique 9 Light 30" Wide Crystal Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Lighting 45463/9 Crystique 9 Light 30" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel constructionIncludes crystal shades(9) 60 watt maximum G9 Halogen bulbs included 48" of adjustable chain includedDimmableETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25"Minimum Height: 28"Maximum Hanging Height: 77"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 15 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Shape: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulbs Included: Yes Polished Chrome