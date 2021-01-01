From kichler
Kichler 45459CH Braelyn Vanity Light, 24" 3, Chrome
Offers a vintage industrial design that works well with rustic, country and lodge décor The 3 light vanity light features a Chrome finish and clear seeded glass shades This fixture uses a 60 watt (max) bulb equivalent, measures a body height of 10" and a width of 24" May be installed with glass up or down Takes three medium E26 up to 60W bulbs equivalent Perfect above vanity mirror in a bathroom or powder room, Weight: 4.55 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lumtopia--DROPSHIP