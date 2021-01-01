From kichler
Kichler 45393 Greenbrier 4 Light 33 6" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Kichler 45393 Greenbrier 4 Light 33, 6" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesAn updated twist on a popular vanity lighting style, this Greenbrier collection 4 light bath light's teardrop-shaped shades feature seeded glass for added visual interestTailored and subtly detailed arms in a brilliant finish bring a sophisticated feelConstructed from steelIncludes clear seedy glass shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/4"Width: 33-1/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Chrome